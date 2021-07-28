Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Northpath Investments Acquires a 63,200-Square-Foot Light Industrial and R&D Building in Edison, New Jersey

Northpath Investments Acquires a 63,200-Square-Foot Light Industrial and R&D Building in Edison, New Jersey

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

EDISON, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northpath Investments, (“Northpath”), recently acquired a fully leased 63,200-square-foot Light Industrial and R&D building leased to a single tenant at 3920 Park Avenue in Edison, New Jersey for $11 million.

Michael Klein & Max Custer of JLL represented Northpath in arranging a five-year, fixed-rate loan with Signature Bank for $7.2M.

“We are excited to add 3920 Park Avenue to our growing portfolio” said Gershon Alexander, “This property is located in one of the best performing industrial markets in the region due to its extensive highway network and access to a robust labor market”.

The facility is 100% leased to EOS Energy Services, a clean energy storage solutions company. The building serves as their corporate headquarters as well as their critical research & development facility. EOS has been a tenant at the building since 2016 and has made considerable financial commitments to the facility including various system upgrades.

About Northpath Investments
Northpath seeks to acquire retail, industrial, and office properties in primary and secondary markets with the potential for significant increase in cash flow and residual value through lease up, expansion, renovation and redevelopment. Northpath focuses on markets within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, targeting areas with attractive population density and income levels. Northpath sources favorable financing terms to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Please feel free to contact us if you would like to submit a property you think would fit our criteria here: https://northpathinvestments.com/contact/

For Immediate Release
Contact: Danielle Gross
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.