Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Sept. 9, 2019.
Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.
Contact: Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720
[email protected]
Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535
[email protected]
