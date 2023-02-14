Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

Northrop disclosed its financial results for Q4 and full-year 2022 on January 26, 2023, where the company revealed that it had received a criminal subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice on December 9, 2022. The subpoena requested information related to Northrop’s financial and cost accounting and controls, which seemed to be focused on the interest rate used by the company for determining its cost accounting standards pension expense. As a result, Northrop’s stock price declined by 4.3%, or $19.82, closing at $443.47 per share on January 26, 2023, which resulted in losses for investors.

