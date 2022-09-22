Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Northrop Grumman Elects Roshan Roeder Corporate Vice President and President, Defense Systems; Mary Petryszyn to Retire

Northrop Grumman Elects Roshan Roeder Corporate Vice President and President, Defense Systems; Mary Petryszyn to Retire

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announces that its board of directors has elected Roshan Roeder corporate vice president and president, Defense Systems sector, effective October 17, 2022. Roeder will succeed Mary Petryszyn, who has announced her intent to retire effective January 13, 2023.

“Roshan is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading a broad spectrum of businesses,” said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “With her leadership, our Defense Systems businesses will continue to thrive as they deliver mission-critical capabilities for our customers.”

“On behalf of our company and the board of directors, I want to thank Mary for her contributions over her decade-long career with Northrop Grumman,” said Warden. “Mary’s unwavering commitment to our people, our customers and our culture is core to who she is and what she stands for.”

Petryszyn will continue as corporate vice president, reporting to Warden to support this transition until her retirement.

Roeder is currently vice president and general manager of the Airborne Multifunction Sensors Division in the Mission Systems sector, which delivers large-scale, mission-critical C4ISR systems and complex hardware and software products for airborne platforms. In her 20-plus-year career with Northrop Grumman, she has led many different businesses for the company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Virginia Tech.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact: Vic Beck
703-280-4456
vic.beck@ngc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.