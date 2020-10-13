Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Northrop Grumman Elects Tom Jones Corporate Vice President and President, Aeronautics Systems; Janis Pamiljans to Retire

Northrop Grumman Elects Tom Jones Corporate Vice President and President, Aeronautics Systems; Janis Pamiljans to Retire

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announces that its board of directors has elected Tom Jones corporate vice president and president, Aeronautics Systems, effective January 1, 2021. Jones will succeed Janis Pamiljans, who has announced his intent to retire on February 26, 2021.

“Tom has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead complex businesses in the aerospace and defense industry,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “He is a seasoned executive and I am excited about the vision he has for our Aeronautics business.”

“On behalf of the company and the board of directors, I want to sincerely thank Janis for his significant contributions over his 34-year career with Northrop Grumman,” said Warden. “His leadership, business and manufacturing prowess and unwavering commitment to our employees and customers is a hallmark of everything he does.”

Pamiljans will continue as corporate vice president, reporting to Warden to support this transition and other company initiatives until his retirement.

Jones is currently sector vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s Airborne Sensors & Networks division in the Mission Systems sector. This business delivers large-scale, mission-critical C4ISR systems and complex hardware and software products for airborne platforms, including many from the Aeronautics Systems sector. Previously, he led advanced technology and undersea systems businesses.

Jones has 30 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry. He joined Northrop Grumman in 2011 from The Boeing Company. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Kansas State University.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact: Tim Paynter
  703-280-2720 (office)
  [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.