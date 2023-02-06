FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) (“Northrop Grumman”) announced today that it has priced a $2.0 billion underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes. The notes include:

$1.0 billion of 4.700% senior notes due 2033 $1.0 billion of 4.950% senior notes due 2053

Northrop Grumman expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment (including its 3.25% senior notes due 2023), share repurchases and working capital. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by calling Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 and Mizuho Securities USA LLC toll-free at 1-866-271-7403. A copy of these documents may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the shelf registration statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain or may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the timing or consummation of the debt offering. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global macroeconomic, health, security and political environments, including inflationary pressures, labor and supply chain challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty. You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.