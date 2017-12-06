Northrop Grumman Receives Second Request from FTC

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) today announced that, as expected, it has received a request for additional information (“second request”) from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This second request is part of the regulatory process in connection with the FTC’s review of Northrop Grumman’s proposed acquisition of Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA).

The company continues to expect the acquisition to close in the first half of 2018, after receiving regulatory approvals.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Note: Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the benefits and implications of the proposed Orbital ATK acquisition and the timing and circumstances of the proposed acquisition. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Tim Paynter (media)

703-280-2720

[email protected]



Steve Movius (investors)

703-280-4575

[email protected]