Northrop Grumman Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its third quarter 2020 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company’s Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

