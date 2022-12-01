Laura McHolm named Excellence in Leadership Award finalist

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to announce that its co-founder, Laura McHolm, was a finalist for the International Association of Movers Excellence in Leadership Award 2022.

The International Association of Movers’ (IAM) annual leadership award is given to an individual who has most positively affected the global moving and mobility industry over the past year. The Excellence in Leadership award recognizes an individual who demonstrates a commitment to professional growth and provides leadership to their team that is effective, motivational and consistent, while also providing an equitable working environment for all team members. The award applicants are nominated by their peers in the IAM membership community. A selection committee of current IAM members determines the recipient of the Leadership Award. The council reviews the submissions without names, the judging is completely anonymous and is solely based on the individual’s actions and results over the past year.

“To be honored by the moving industry on a global scale is extremely humbling,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “I left the Fortune 500 Tech world to fulfill my entrepreneurial spirit by co-founding NorthStar Moving over 25 years ago, and I haven’t looked back. It was a welcomed challenge to learn about the moving industry and leverage my unique skill set. I have consistently strived to make the moving experience better. I am so pleased that our approach of focusing on the well-being of our clients, team members, colleagues and community has proven so successful and will always move everyone forward.”

The IAM Excellence in Leadership honorees are selected in accordance with the following award criteria:

Demonstrates strategic and future-focused thinking and a commitment to innovation, long-term learning, and visionary leadership.

Demonstrates exceptional leadership in overcoming a situation which is unusual and worthy of recognition.

Drives activities that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion as an inclusive leader.

Shares credit with colleagues and team members, keeps commitments, promotes a culture of creativity, and is dedicated to the organization’s ongoing success.

Is trusted and respected for their ethics and work philosophy in the industry.

Engages in driving forward community work or social work in their country.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company’s local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

