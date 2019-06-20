NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm Receives 2019 World Refugee Day Award

Miry’s List Honors NorthStar Moving for Supporting Refugee Families

Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miry’s List, a nonprofit organization serving over 300 families who have recently resettled in America as refugees from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, honors NorthStar Moving® Co-Founder Laura McHolm with their 2019 World Refugees Day Award.

“Each year on June 20th, World Refugee Day honors those who are and have experienced migration and resettlement. On this World Refugee Day, we are honoring those ‘sheroes’ that have gone above and beyond to support our organization and the families forced to flee, resettling here in the United States,” said Miry’s List Founder & Executive Director Miry Whitehill. “We are awarding Ms. McHolm and her entire team at NorthStar Moving as they have been an integral part in settling these families into their new homes in this country. NorthStar Moving stores donated essential household items for us and then delivers them to the apartments of the resettling families. Items include: mattresses, furniture and kitchen appliances. Our families are able to watch their houses become homes, and the impact is transformative. Our new arrival refugee families feel welcome, safe and a sense of belonging. Ms. McHolm and NorthStar Moving are demonstrating to the entire country how private companies can make a tangible impact on families resettling here. It’s inspiring and deserves to be celebrated.”

Over 68 million people worldwide have been forced to flee their homes due to violence or persecution. Refugee families come to the United States seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution in their home countries. They leave behind family and friends, as well as almost virtually everything they own.

Recently featured in the Los Angeles Times, Miry’s List welcomes these families to their new home, typically an unfurnished or barely furnished apartment. The organization works together with a translator to create a list of items a family needs most urgently, from diapers to beds. The lists are published as Amazon Wishlists and shared on miryslist.org. Donors can purchase items for specific families, who will receive them directly. Each family has unique needs – many with small children, elderly grandparents or family members with disabilities. It is Miry’s List’s aim to help them all with an open heart and welcoming arms.

“We are truly humbled to be recognized by Miry’s List,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Miry’s List is an amazing organization that allows people, who have been through the horrendous nightmare of being a refugee, feel they have actually arrived and that they are, indeed, welcomed. It is the least we can do to assist Miry’s List in their noble work. We are proud to assist in any way we can. Everyone should feel safe and secure in a place and be able to call somewhere: home.”

To support Miry’s List please visit: https://miryslist.org/donate

About Miry’s List

Miry’s List is a nonprofit organization founded in July 2016 serving families resettling in America as refugees. Our mission is to make America a more welcoming place for refugees and immigrants by providing mechanisms for people to directly impact their resettling neighbors. Our 5 programs are designed to address challenges that resettling families face starting from the day the plane lands. Our programming is customized to each family’s needs, divided into three chronological tiers that align with the resettlement experience: Survive, Hive, and Thrive. So far, 320 new arrival refugee families have been helped and over 75,000 American people have gotten involved through Miry’s List to make America more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable for families resettling here.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including nine “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company’s local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

