NorthStar Moving teams up with Compass Real Estate for 11th annual “Let’s Send Hunger Packing” Food Drive

Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today the launch of their 11th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive . Recent data revealed a growing hunger crisis in Los Angeles County. The online food drive is a simple way to raise the much needed funds to provide meals to children this summer.

According to a recent survey conducted by the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research, nearly 37% of low-income families in greater Los Angeles experienced food insecurity in 2022. Due to the U.S. government’s recent cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) many families are struggling to put food on the table. In Los Angeles County, where the cost of living is high, hunger rates are near peak pandemic levels.

In response, NorthStar Moving has once again teamed up with Compass Real Estate to raise much needed funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in order to feed hungry children in LA County. “Last year our food drive was named Top Fundraiser of the Year by the LA Regional Food Bank. Our goal is to break that record this year,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “We believe we can, thanks to the help of our incredible partner, Compass Real Estate, and, of course, all of you. The need is extremely real and heartbreaking. It’s unfathomable that one in four children right here in LA County will go to bed hungry tonight.”

Without proper nutrition children’s health, growth and development are greatly impacted. In California, 2 million children live in low-income households affected by hunger. For some children the only meal they receive is at school. When school is out for the summer, families turn to a food bank for assistance. However, food banks often experience a decline of donations during the summer months.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing partnership with NorthStar Moving Company and Compass Real Estate as they launch the 11th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive,” said LA Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. “Together, we’re addressing child hunger in LA County. With their support and community generosity, we can make a profound impact. Thank you to NorthStar Moving Company and Compass Real Estate for standing with us in the fight against hunger.”

“Our Let’s Send Hunger Food Drive is an easy way to move awareness into action, to assist our kids in need,” said McHolm. “Please join us to help the LA Food Bank put desperately needed food on our children’s tables.”

The 11th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive is completely online and runs through July 31, 2023. Please make a monetary online donation today HERE .

All donations will directly assist the needs of our hero: the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank .

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company’s local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

