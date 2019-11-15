NorthStar Moving Partners with Color Scientist

New partnership provides in-home color consults, identifying colors that will improve your mood

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with The Science of Color to provide clients with personal color consults when moving into their new home. The service guides NorthStar Moving’s clients through the psychological and physiological impact of color to create a tailored, personalized home color palette.

Interior Designer and Color Scientist Gillian Rose is the founder of The Science of Color. As a color scientist, Gillian integrates science and art to discover an individual’s and couple’s primal response to color. Using those responses, Gillian creates a personal color palette for each client that is as individual as a fingerprint. The result is a home with colors that reflect personal inner balance and harmony.

“Everyone reacts differently to color. The wrong colors for your personality can literally drain your energy, making you feel lethargic or overly emotional,” said The Science of Color Founder & Interior Designer Gillian Rose. “Our reactions to paint color are innate, part of our brain triggers our psychological, emotional, as well as physical responses to color. So, you’re not crazy if you think a certain loud color is changing the whole vibe of a room. I have created a playful, interactive way of reconnecting you to your primal responses to color. You may be surprised to learn that your favorite color has nothing to do with how you wish to feel in your space.”

“Selecting home paint colors is a daunting task. The color choices feel endless,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “That’s why we are pleased to add Gillian’s expertise and color services through The Science of Color to our luxury services. Choosing colors is actually a science! Gillian takes the pain out of color selection, saving time, money and uncertainty. Through her scientific methods she works with each client to identify colors that reflect who they are and how they wish to feel. Clients walk away with absolute confidence that the colors identified in their personal consult will create a home environment that is relaxing and perfectly suited to their taste.”

This new package can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s other luxury services

The Color Wheel – The Right Hue can make You feel like you. Fan out the color deck, hang swatches, step back, try it in different light…selecting paint colors can be overwhelming! Your head is spinning from a rainbow of color options. What if I pick the wrong one? We’ve all been in a room that is just too yellow. Don’t leave it to chance. No need to be a contestant on the “Wheel of Color.” Did you know choosing colors is actually a science? Take the guesswork out of color selection using The Science of Color. Through in-home color consults, learn how color impacts your emotions and which colors trigger your positive moods. The Science of Color uncovers your responses to colors, which are in your DNA. Your response to color is as individual as you are. Using primal responses to color The Science of Color creates a personalized home color palette, one that reflects your personal inner balance. Discover your true colors to truly feel at home.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The company’s local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

About The Color of Science

Founded in 1997, Gillian C. Rose Interior Design, LLC offers white glove interior design services. An alumnus of Parsons School of Design, Gillian added to her luxury interior design practice, founding The Color of Science™ in 2008. Featured in the Los Angeles Times in 2019, The Science of Color takes a primal approach to discovering your ‘Color DNA.’ With clients from museums to pied-à-terres, Gillian has created a unique approach to identify primal responses to color. For further information, and to set up your personal color consult, please visit www.thescienceofcolor.com or call (917) 288-0945.

