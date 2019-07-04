NorthStar Realty Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is Fair to Shareholders – NRE

NEW YORK, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) to AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets (“AXA”) for an estimated $17.03 per share is fair to NorthStar Realty shareholders. On behalf of NorthStar Realty shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a NorthStar Realty shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit NorthStar Realty Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The NorthStar Realty merger investigation concerns whether NorthStar Realty and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for NorthStar Realty shareholders; (2) determine whether AXA is underpaying for NorthStar Realty; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for NorthStar Realty shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

