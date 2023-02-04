The surgery is now offered in an ASC setting by all of Ozark Orthopaedics’ joint replacement specialists.

ROGERS, Ark., Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ozark Orthopaedics surgeon C. Kris Hanby, M.D., has officially performed the first robot-assisted Total Knee Arthroplasty in a Northwest Arkansas ASC with the Zimmer Biomet ROSA® Knee System.

The procedure was performed Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas.

“I’m excited about our ability to perform this procedure in an ASC setting. We’re the first to do it in Northwest Arkansas,” stated C. Kris Hanby, M.D., a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and joint reconstruction specialist at Ozark Orthopaedics. “For many patients, ASCs offer an efficient and affordable outpatient experience with the same state-of-the-art technology and safety standards as a typical hospital setting.”

The surgery is now offered in the ASC by all of Ozark Orthopaedics’ joint replacement specialists. Dr. Jonathan D. Creech of Ozark Orthopaedics performed the surgery Thursday, Jan. 26, and Dr. Matthew J. Coker will perform the surgery in the coming weeks.

This procedure may be appropriate for anyone suffering from severe knee pain or stiffness resulting from noninflammatory degenerative joint disease (including osteoarthritis, traumatic arthritis, or avascular necrosis), rheumatoid arthritis, or post-traumatic arthritis and for whom conservative treatment options, like bracing, medication or joint fluid supplements, have not provided relief.

ABOUT OZARK ORTHOPAEDICS

Ozark Orthopaedics has been setting the standards for total orthopaedic care in Northwest Arkansas for 75 years. Our expert physicians and physical therapists treat injuries and problems of the spine, hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, knee, hip, foot and ankle, as well as sports medicine concerns. For more information, visit Ozark-Ortho.com.

ABOUT PRECISION SURGICAL CENTER OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

The Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas, LLC was established in 2018 by hospital and clinical personnel to offer safe, high-quality surgical care. The center specializes in outpatient surgery, providing patients with personalized service and excellent medical care. The center meets the highest industry standards for top-quality healthcare and is accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit PrecisionNWA.com.

