NorthWestern to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webinar and Notice of Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webinar on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to review its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its first quarter financial results the evening of April 21, 2021, after stock market close.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KUOz-tfYSQyaruft7-3d1A or visit the “Presentations and Webcasts” section at www.northwesternenergy.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.
        
Notice of Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting
The virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time. A virtual Annual Meeting enables our stockholders—regardless of size, resources, or physical location—to participate in the Annual Meeting at no cost, while safeguarding the health of our stockholders, Board of Directors, and management. We are committed to ensuring that stockholders will be afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate at our virtual meeting as they would in person.

The Annual Meeting will be webcast live on the internet and can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NWE2021. To participate in the meeting, please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the meeting and follow the check-in procedures.

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company’s Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Travis Meyer
(605) 978-2967
[email protected]		 Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
[email protected]

