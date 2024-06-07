Congressional investigators are accusing Northwestern University’s president of stonewalling their investigation into the university’s response to anti-Israel unrest on its campus.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, sent a letter to Northwestern University leaders on Friday, slamming their failure to respond to lawmakers’ questions sent nearly a month ago.
“Unfortunately, rather than being cooperative and transparent,
