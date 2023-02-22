Northwind Pharmaceuticals, a rapidly growing national provider of prescription medications, chronic care programs, and pharmacy benefits, adds health benefits and technology entrepreneur Rod Reasen to its strategic advisory board.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northwind has announced the addition of Rod Reasen to its strategic advisory board.

“Healthcare is at an inflection point,” said Phillip Berry, CEO. “Rising costs, barriers to access, struggles with quality, and a general sense of frustration are driving self-funded employers to engage innovators like Northwind to help solve these problems.”

“Rod is an incredibly smart and passionate guy who has had tremendous success leveraging his ability to solve complex customer problems into great businesses,” added Berry.” “With deep knowledge of the intersection of health benefits, data analytics, and technology, Rod brings a unique perspective on the problems we are working to solve in our industry and the opportunities we see in our business. I’m excited to collaborate with him on Northwind’s future.”

Rod Reasen is a seasoned entrepreneur who sees problems as opportunities and has successfully used technology, scale, and data to drive results. Reasen has built and sold multiple businesses, including a high-growth, venture-backed, tech company reaching nearly 5,000 customers. Serving as advisor to founders, CEOs, VC/PE funds, and boards of directors, Reasen focuses on helping businesses and individuals see their “why” and works to help them aim for, and reach, their greatest potential.

“I’m excited to be part of an incredible story and to support Phil in his efforts to revolutionize the way employers leverage their investment in employee health and pharma benefits. Northwind has positioned itself as an industry leader and is uniquely equipped to bring much-needed change to the status quo. I’m looking forward to helping them deliver upon their incredible vision.”

Northwind offers a national pharmacy services platform that brings the logistics of drug distribution and home delivery pharmacy together with analytics, pharmacy benefits, chronic disease programs, and software, to help self-funded employers create a Nexus of CareTM to influence healthcare costs and outcomes for their plan members.

