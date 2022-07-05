Norton Rose Fulbright adds data privacy and cybersecurity partner in New York

Daniel Pepper Daniel Pepper

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Daniel Pepper has joined its Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity team in New York as a partner.

With more than 25 years of experience in data privacy, cybersecurity and information technology law, Pepper advises on proactive data privacy and security practices, data breach incident response and regulatory compliance. He also supports clients on compliance with domestic and international security laws, regulations and standards. Pepper, who joins the firm from BakerHostetler, handles complex technology transactions and is proficient at structuring technology acquisitions, licensing and distribution arrangements and cloud-based/SaaS transactions.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Dan is a well-regarded lawyer and an excellent addition to our New York office. Our firm’s Litigation Trends Survey consistently highlights cybersecurity as a top concern for law firm clients, and Dan provides, along with our world-class team, our clients with great experience in the cybersecurity space.”

Chris Cwalina, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Co-Head of Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity, said:

“Now more than ever, our clients look to us for solutions to their cybersecurity and data privacy issues. Dan’s decades of experience, which includes serving as senior in-house counsel for multinational telecommunications companies, will be an asset to our team as we continue to guide clients through the everchanging cyber landscape.”

Pepper, who is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/US (CIPP/US), said:

“Privacy issues are impacting companies on a global scale, and the threat is steadily increasing. Norton Rose Fulbright’s Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity team spans the globe to provide clients with an unsurpassed scope of coverage, and I’m excited to join such a world-class team.”

Pepper frequently counsels clients on compliance with state, federal and international privacy and data security laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), New Year SHIELD Act, California Online Privacy Protection Act (CalOPPA) and China’s Cybersecurity and Data Security Laws.

Licensed in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Pepper received his JD from Duquesne University School of Law and his BA in political science from Rutgers University. He also completed the Executive Leadership Program at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

