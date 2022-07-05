Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Norton Rose Fulbright adds data privacy and cybersecurity partner in New York

Norton Rose Fulbright adds data privacy and cybersecurity partner in New York

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Daniel Pepper

Daniel Pepper
Daniel Pepper

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Daniel Pepper has joined its Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity team in New York as a partner.

With more than 25 years of experience in data privacy, cybersecurity and information technology law, Pepper advises on proactive data privacy and security practices, data breach incident response and regulatory compliance. He also supports clients on compliance with domestic and international security laws, regulations and standards. Pepper, who joins the firm from BakerHostetler, handles complex technology transactions and is proficient at structuring technology acquisitions, licensing and distribution arrangements and cloud-based/SaaS transactions.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Dan is a well-regarded lawyer and an excellent addition to our New York office. Our firm’s Litigation Trends Survey consistently highlights cybersecurity as a top concern for law firm clients, and Dan provides, along with our world-class team, our clients with great experience in the cybersecurity space.”

Chris Cwalina, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Co-Head of Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity, said:

“Now more than ever, our clients look to us for solutions to their cybersecurity and data privacy issues. Dan’s decades of experience, which includes serving as senior in-house counsel for multinational telecommunications companies, will be an asset to our team as we continue to guide clients through the everchanging cyber landscape.”

Pepper, who is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/US (CIPP/US), said:

“Privacy issues are impacting companies on a global scale, and the threat is steadily increasing. Norton Rose Fulbright’s Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity team spans the globe to provide clients with an unsurpassed scope of coverage, and I’m excited to join such a world-class team.”

Pepper frequently counsels clients on compliance with state, federal and international privacy and data security laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), New Year SHIELD Act, California Online Privacy Protection Act (CalOPPA) and China’s Cybersecurity and Data Security Laws.

Licensed in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Pepper received his JD from Duquesne University School of Law and his BA in political science from Rutgers University. He also completed the Executive Leadership Program at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com

Attachment

  • Daniel Pepper 
CONTACT: Dan McKenna
Norton Rose Fulbright
7136513576
dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.