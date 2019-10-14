Norton Rose Fulbright adds real estate partner in Los Angeles

Breaking News
Los Angeles, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that real estate and private equity lawyer Edwin “Eddie” Collins has joined its Los Angeles office as a partner.

Collins will focus on real estate private equity (REPE) firms, real estate investment and development clients, joint venture formation, acquisitions and dispositions, as well as financing matters on behalf of both private equity firms and real estate operating companies.

Collins comes to Norton Rose Fulbright after serving as managing director at One Road Partners in Los Angeles, an investment and advisory firm that handled investments related to real estate, healthcare and hospitality.

Previously general counsel with REPE firm Hackman Capital Partners, Collins also worked in private practice for nearly 10 years, including four years at Kirkland & Ellis in New York, where he was a partner.

Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Eddie has extensive knowledge of complex real estate, private equity and joint venture formation transactions with a broad perspective from his in-house and law firm roles. His business experience, combined with his legal insight, will benefit our clients.”

Gene Lewis, Head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Business Practice, commented:

“Eddie joins us with deep connections to leading REPE firms and investors in Southern California, Asia and other parts of the world. His arrival enhances our transactions capabilities in California.”

Collins, who is licensed to practice in California, said:

“Becoming a part of Norton Rose Fulbright allows me to introduce my clients to a renowned worldwide real estate and private equity practice. I look forward to sharing all that this impressive global firm has to offer.”

Collins earned his JD at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, his Master of Public Policy at the University of Chicago and his BS, as a business administration major, at California State University, Chico.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

