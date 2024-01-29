Norton Rose Fulbright – Robert Hirsh Robert Hirsh

New York, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that bankruptcy and restructuring lawyer Robert M. Hirsh has joined the firm as a partner in the New York office.

Hirsh focuses his practice on debtor-in-possession financing, exit financing and distressed and special situation financing. In addition, he has substantial experience in Chapter 11 proceedings, representing creditor committees, acquirers, fiduciaries, indenture trustees, bondholders, boards of directors and other significant parties in complex restructurings both in and out of court.

With more than 25 years of experience spanning a wide array of industries, Hirsh has a particular emphasis on life sciences and healthcare (including long-term care and senior living), energy (including oil and gas), mining and exploration, manufacturing, e-commerce and hospitality.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“I am pleased to welcome Rob to Norton Rose Fulbright. He will enhance our bankruptcy capabilities in New York, an important market where we are focused on further growth.”

Ryan Manns, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Restructuring, commented:

“Rob is a widely respected and seasoned restructuring lawyer with impressive experience representing clients in all aspects of complex Chapter 11 proceedings. He will be an immediate asset to our nationally-recognized bankruptcy practice and will enhance our global offering.”

Hirsh, who joins from Lowenstein Sandler, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s deep bench of bankruptcy and finance practitioners along with an unmatched global platform provide an exciting opportunity for me and my practice. I am excited to collaborate with my new colleagues across the firm as I continue advising clients through their most challenging bankruptcy cases.”

Licensed in New York and New Jersey, Hirsh received his law degree from Brooklyn Law School and his bachelor’s degree cum laude from Brandeis University.

