Dallas, TX, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that corporate finance lawyer Kimberly Perdue has joined its Dallas office as a partner.

Perdue, who was previously a partner at Kirkland and Ellis, represents private equity funds, financial institutions, institutional investors and public and private issuers in a wide variety of financing transactions both in the United States and globally, with a focus on acquisition financing, investment grade lending, cash-flow based lending, asset-based lending (including reserve-based lending for oil and gas transactions), mezzanine financing and subordinated debt financing.

In addition, Perdue is experienced in navigating the specific types of transactions and challenges that might arise in distressed debt situations, including handling liability management transactions and out-of-court workouts and negotiations, as well as in-court debtor-in-possession and exit financings on behalf of both issuers and investors. She also regularly counsels clients on an array of working capital arrangements, debt compliance matters and related corporate governance matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Kimberly, who is an exceptional lawyer, to the Dallas office of Norton Rose Fulbright. Adding top-tier practitioners like Kimberly helps us maintain a competitive edge, as her corporate finance experience will benefit our clients in the US and around the world.”

Stephen Castro, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Finance, commented:

“There is a great deal of activity in the finance space right now, especially as companies consider their options in the face of higher interest rates. Kimberly has a wealth of experience that will greatly enhance our capabilities and I am delighted to add her to our thriving team.”

Perdue, who has both law firm and in-house experience, said:

“I have known and worked with several Norton Rose Fulbright lawyers for many years, and I am excited about joining the firm. I know that my clients will also be pleased about the global reach and full-service capabilities the firm provides.”

Perdue is licensed to practice in Texas and New York. She earned her law degree from Duke University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree cum laude from Loyola University of New Orleans.

