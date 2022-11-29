McCaleb “Mac” Marshall McCaleb “Mac” Marshall

Houston, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that energy transactions lawyer McCaleb “Mac” Marshall has joined its highly regarded energy, infrastructure and resources practice as a partner in Houston.

Joining from Porter Hedges, Marshall represents energy clients in connection with onshore, offshore, upstream and midstream projects located in the US and around the world. He has particular experience in acquisitions and divestitures, joint ventures, exploration and development projects, gas storage agreements, oil and gas transportation and marketing agreements as well as service and drilling contracts. He also advises lenders and borrowers in conventional and mezzanine energy financings and related secured transactions, including reserve-based lending and revolving and term credit facilities.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Mac has impressive credentials and deep experience in the energy sector, making him a great fit for our Houston office and our world class energy team. Our energy clients will benefit from Mac providing them with innovative solutions to their complex transactions.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“Mac is an outstanding corporate lawyer with coveted experience in the energy space. His skillset complements and deepens our energy transactions offering, allowing us to even better serve our clients.”

Marshall, who is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Oil, Gas and Mineral Law, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a preeminent law firm with one of the world’s leading energy practices, and I am honored to join the partnership. The firm’s global reach will greatly benefit my practice, especially my international clients.”

Marshall is the third prominent energy transactions lateral to join the firm’s Houston office this year, following John Bakht and Craig Vogelsang. The Chambers Global 2022 Guide recognized Norton Rose Fulbright as a leading firm in the category of Global: Multijurisdictional: Projects & Energy: Oil & Gas, while The Legal Guide United States 2022 Guide ranked it among the top firms nationwide for its work in Energy Transactions: Oil & Gas.

Licensed in Texas and Louisiana, Marshall earned his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University.

McCaleb "Mac" Marshall

