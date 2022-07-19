Norton Rose Fulbright adds Washington, DC antitrust partner from Department of Justice

Carsten Reichel Carsten Reichel

Washington, DC, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Carsten Reichel, who previously spent more than a decade as a federal prosecutor of criminal antitrust cartels at the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division, has joined its Washington, DC office as a partner.

As a prosecutor, Reichel spearheaded some of the Antitrust Division’s most significant international criminal cartel matters, including in the shipping, pharmaceuticals, auto parts, air cargo and foreign currency exchange industries, as well as numerous domestic matters involving procurement fraud, corruption and related conspiracies. Reichel also negotiated and oversaw the first-ever antitrust compliance monitor imposed under an Antitrust Division corporate plea agreement and led the efforts to expand the DOJ’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force initiative to detect and deter criminal cartel activity by federal and state contractors.

In addition to his prosecutorial work, Reichel worked on key policy and interagency initiatives while at DOJ, including advising on the implementation of the Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act, overseeing competition compliance in multi-agency efforts to implement the Defense Production Act responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and also advising and training numerous foreign competition enforcers on cartel enforcement practices and policies as an international counsel.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Carsten has a remarkable reputation as a trial lawyer and possesses exceptional antitrust experience from his time with the DOJ. He enhances the client offering of our robust antitrust team with his litigation and investigations focus.”

Robin Adelstein, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Antitrust and Competition and US Co-Head of Commercial Litigation, said:

“As a senior criminal antitrust prosecutor who has served under the current Biden administration, Carsten has firsthand experience with the significant changes in US cartel enforcement priorities and policies and the implications on a global scale. There is a great demand for the insight that Carsten offers, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our growing global antitrust team.”

Reichel, who also served as Special Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland while at DOJ, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s antitrust group is known for its capabilities to advise clients on an international scale in significant investigations. I’m excited to leverage my years of DOJ experience and further expand the firm’s global antitrust and competition offering.”

Global Competition Review recognized Norton Rose Fulbright in its GCR 100: Global Elite guide, ranking it among the top 10 global law firms for antitrust and competition matters worldwide. Reichel’s arrival follows the expansion of the firm’s global antitrust team in Brussels, where Alexandra Rogers joined last week after Miranda Cole’s addition earlier this year.

Licensed in the District of Columbia, Reichel earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and his bachelor’s degree in government, cum laude, from Harvard College.

