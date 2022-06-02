Norton Rose Fulbright adds West Coast partner to its industry-leading projects and renewable energy practice

Elizabeth Sluder Elizabeth Sluder

Los Angeles, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that renewable energy lawyer Elizabeth Sluder has joined its top-tier projects team as a partner in Los Angeles.

Sluder focuses on project finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and general corporate matters. She represents clients in renewable energy transactions, including construction and term debt financings, tax equity investments and negotiating supply agreements, construction contracts and offtake arrangements. She also represents lenders and borrowers in secured lending as well as private banking and mezzanine and junior capital financing. She moved to Norton Rose Fulbright from Morrison & Foerster.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Elizabeth is a top of class lawyer with an impressive track record of success for clients in the renewables space. With Elizabeth’s addition to our Los Angeles office, we are strengthening and expanding our West Coast capabilities and our world-leading projects team.”

Keith Martin, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Projects, said:

“Elizabeth is the third lateral partner we have added to our projects group in the last few months. She is someone whom many of us saw across the table on deals and were impressed with her skill at moving complicated transactions across the finish line. She is smart and very well organized.”

The Norton Rose Fulbright projects group, which was again this week ranked by Chambers USA in Band 1 for Nationwide: Projects: Renewables and Alternative Energy as well as Nationwide: Projects: LNG, handled $191 billion in 448 significant transactions in the last four years.

Sluder, who was named a BTI Client Service All-Star last year, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s projects team is widely regarded as a global leader, handling some of the most innovative and complex renewables projects. I am excited to collaborate with this dynamic team on providing outstanding client service.”

Licensed in California, Sluder received her JD from Tulane University and her BS from Georgetown University.

