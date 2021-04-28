Norton Rose Fulbright appoints Ayşe Yüksel Mahfoud as Global Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities and Nick Grandage as Global Head of Banking and Finance

New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive Gerry Pecht today appointed Ayşe Yüksel Mahfoud as Global Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities and Nick Grandage as Global Head of Banking and Finance.

A member of the firm’s Global Executive Committee, Ayşe works in both New York and Istanbul, serving as Partner-in-Charge of the Turkish office. Her experience in corporate transactions includes M&A, private equity, privatizations, joint ventures, strategic alliances, capital markets and SPAC transactions. She also advises on corporate governance issues. Ayşe provides counsel to companies, private equity funds, sovereign wealth and other investment funds as well as financial institutions in cross-border transactions in the telecommunications, media, technology, retail, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Nick, who is based in London, has extensive experience acting on structured finance transactions globally, with a particular focus on the financing of international trade flows and transactions relating to the commodity sector. Nick represents banks, trading companies, insurers, FinTechs and intermediaries in transactions around the world, including deals involving energy, metals and soft commodities, as well as equipment and processed and semi-processed goods. Nick has previously worked in Singapore, Hong Kong and New York.

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:

“Ayşe and Nick are a real powerhouse duo – leading lawyers in important financial markets with significant depth of global experience. These appointments emphasize our firm prioritizing both our Corporate and our Banking and Finance practices globally. Ayşe and Nick will continue to grow these groups and enhance our offerings, ensuring our clients have a seamless and superior experience throughout the world.”

Ayşe Yüksel Mahfoud, Global Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has a hugely talented cross-border Corporate, M&A and Securities practice, comprising more than 1,400 lawyers worldwide. I am looking forward to using my cross-border experience to serve our clients and develop our innovative corporate offerings globally.”

Nick Grandage, Global Head of Banking and Finance, said:

“With more than 800 lawyers across the world’s financial centers, our Banking and Finance practice is ideally positioned to offer innovative solutions to financial institutions and other clients. The banking and finance sector is transforming rapidly, and our global team will be at the forefront of providing client support through the changes ahead.”

Ayşe has been consistently ranked by Chambers Global. She was also named a “Woman of Influence” by by the New York Business Journal in 2018 and a “Notable Women in Law” by Crain’s New York Business in 2019. Licensed in New York, Ayşe is an alumna of Columbia Law School and Harvard University.

Nick has been consistently recognized by both Chambers UK and The Legal 500. Nick is qualified in England and Wales and Hong Kong.

