Chicago, IL, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that investment funds lawyer Joshua Cohen has joined the firm in the Chicago office as a partner.

Cohen advises clients in the formation, structuring and maintenance of open and closed-end private funds, including hedge funds, private equity and credit funds, hybrid funds, fund of funds vehicles, liquid alternative mutual funds and scalable platforms for fund sponsors. He provides strategic advice to asset management firms for seed capital transactions and complex minority and majority investments, acquisitions and dispositions in existing firms.

Earlier in his career, Cohen was a Managing Director and the General Counsel of Highbridge Capital Management and the Global Head of Alternatives Legal for JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management. In these roles, Cohen managed the legal affairs of Highbridge’s and JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management’s $120 billion Alternatives platform which spans a broad range of alternative investment strategies and asset classes, including publicly traded equity and credit, private equity and credit, real estate and infrastructure in the US, Europe and Asia. More recently, Cohen was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis and then Sidley Austin.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Josh is an excellent addition to our investment funds group with valuable in-house and asset management experience that our clients will appreciate. His market knowledge will enhance our offering to financial institutions clients globally, and I am pleased to welcome him to the firm.”

Sameer Ghaznavi, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Chicago Co-Partner-in-Charge, commented:

“Our Chicago office continues to experience exciting growth, and Josh brings with him an extensive array of important fund capabilities that our clients seek. It’s fantastic to have Josh join this office, which just expanded significantly at 1045 on Fulton in Chicago’s vibrant Fulton Market District.”

Cohen, who also provides regulatory counseling under several federal laws and applicable agency rules, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s leading investment funds team has lawyers in the world’s key markets, highlighting the firm’s impressive global reach. This is a great fit for me and my practice, as I advise clients on the full spectrum of fund formation and operations on an international scale.”

Licensed in Illinois and New York, Cohen received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

