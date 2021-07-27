Breaking News
Norton Rose Fulbright continues expansion of global cyber team with partner in Denver

David Kitchen, Partner

Denver, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that cybersecurity and privacy lawyer David Kitchen has joined its highly regarded cyber team of more than 80 lawyers worldwide as a Denver-based partner.

Kitchen, who arrives from Baker Hostetler, advises clients through cybersecurity incidents involving domestic and international laws and regulations, assisting them to develop incident response plans and prepare for cybersecurity incidents. He counsels clients spanning the financial, healthcare, government, education, professional services, retail and hospitality, manufacturing and other industries.

Drawing on his experience as a litigator, Kitchen is well suited to help defend clients in connection with regulatory investigations and class action lawsuits. He has represented clients during investigations brought by state, federal and international regulators. Kitchen also provides companies that have experienced cybersecurity incidents with practical solutions that minimize regulatory and litigation risk.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“David is an outstanding lawyer with impressive credentials in cybersecurity, a key area of growth in which we have recruited and integrated elite talent into our US and global practices. The demand for our leading national and global cyber offerings continues to increase, and David will help us to advise and protect our clients in the rapidly-changing technology landscape.”

Chris Cwalina, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Co-Head of Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity, commented:

“David has a strong reputation in the industry and an avid devotion to providing the best solutions for clients. He is a great addition and provides more depth to our team assisting companies in avoiding, preparing for and addressing ransomware and other sophisticated cyberattacks. Adding David to the group reflects our commitment to building upon our capabilities in providing our clients with world-leading insight in information governance, privacy and cybersecurity.”

Kitchen, who is CIPP/US certified through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, said:

“I am thrilled to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s widely respected information governance, privacy and cybersecurity group. Cybersecurity is a growing concern to corporations around the world and requires a global approach to address the myriad of data security regulations and requirements my clients face. I look forward to collaborating with my global colleagues to provide cutting-edge solutions.”

Kitchen earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and his bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering and technology from Brigham Young University. He is licensed to practice in Ohio, and his practice in Colorado is temporarily authorized pending his admission in Colorado pursuant to C.R.C.P. 205.6.

