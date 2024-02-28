Alison Radecki – Norton Rose Fulbright Alison Radecki – Norton Rose Fulbright

New York, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that public finance lawyers Alison Radecki and Helen Pennock have joined the New York office as a partner and senior counsel, respectively. Alison is the third lateral partner to join the firm in New York this calendar year, following Rob Hirsch and Johanna Schmitt.

Radecki has more than two decades of experience helping issuers and not-for-profit institutions access the municipal bond market in the healthcare, cultural institution, higher education and charter school arenas. She also assists banks and financial institutions with providing accessible project capital and maintaining federal compliance. Her knowledge encompasses all financing structures, including variable rate debt, tax-exempt and taxable debt, general obligation and revenue bond financings, letters of credit and liquidity-supported bonds, conversions, restructurings, re-offerings, direct placements with financial institutions and private placements.

Pennock works with governmental issuers, nonprofit organizations and banking institutions on financings that benefit communities across the State of New York and around the country. Her practice includes serving as bond counsel, underwriter’s counsel, disclosure counsel or borrower’s counsel for financings on behalf of colleges and universities, cultural institutions and other not-for-profit corporations, water authorities and public power agencies, transportation authorities as well as infrastructure and industrial development projects. She also focuses on securitizations of tobacco settlement revenues and other municipal receivables.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has enjoyed exciting growth this year, having now added five new partners in 2024, including several in New York. I’m pleased to welcome Alison and Helen to the firm, as the synergies between our public finance team and their practices will benefit our clients significantly.”

Paul Braden, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Public Finance, commented:

“Alison and Helen are respected lawyers with an impressive track record representing issuers and borrowers in 501(c)(3) financings, especially for nonprofit healthcare systems, higher educational institutions and charter schools. Our lawyers have known Alison and Helen for years, with many positive experiences of working together and across the table from them. They will be very valuable additions to our public finance team.”

Radecki, who joins with Pennock from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has one of the leading public finance practices in the country with a deep bench of talented practitioners. The opportunity to join this firm is an exciting one, and Helen and I are eager to collaborate with our new colleagues on our clients’ complex financings.”

Both Radecki and Pennock are licensed in New York. Radecki received her law degree from Brooklyn Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Smith College. Pennock received her law degree magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law and her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from New York University.

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

