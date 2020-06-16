Norton Rose Fulbright enhances data protection, privacy and cybersecurity practice with new Houston partner

Will Daugherty, Norton Rose Fulbright

Houston, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Will Daugherty, a data protection, privacy and cybersecurity lawyer with a focus on risk mitigation, incident response and compliance, has joined as a partner in its Houston office.

Previously a partner with BakerHostetler, Daugherty counsels clients on all aspects of preparing for and responding to data security incidents, adding significant depth and experience to the firm’s global data protection, privacy and cybersecurity practice. He helps companies across a broad range of industries manage risks associated with data and technology including assessing organizations’ security postures; developing information security programs; privacy and cybersecurity training for boards, executives and employees; privacy compliance; incident response preparedness; and leading organizations through data security incidents.

Recognized in The Legal 500 United States as a Next Generation Partner in Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Protection and Privacy), Daugherty also advises on a wide-range of privacy and data security issues arising from the state data protection laws, international privacy and security laws, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and other industry-specific rules and regulations.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Along with being a leader in data protection, Will’s strong collaborative approach and commitment to client service make him an excellent fit for our Houston office. We have a globally recognized elite privacy and cybersecurity group, and we continue to strengthen our firm with outstanding lawyers like Will.”

Chris Cwalina, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Co-Head of Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity, commented:

“Cyber-attacks remain on the rise, and companies of all sizes need to be prepared for – and have the skill to appropriately respond to – these potentially catastrophic incidents. From preparation to response, Will has tremendous experience on which our clients can rely.”

Daugherty, who has worked with hundreds of organizations to create and enhance existing incident response plans, said:

“Cybersecurity issues are top of mind for businesses throughout the world, and these threats continue to grow. Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform and large privacy and cybersecurity group will give my clients a fully-integrated, worldwide response to their data protection concerns.”

Licensed to practice in Texas, Daugherty earned his JD at Tulane University Law School and his BA at Louisiana State University. A frequent writer and speaker about the latest trends in privacy and data security, he has earned the designation of Certified Information Privacy Professional through the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

