Houston, TX, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the formalization of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice team in the United States. Partner Chuck Hollis will serve as the firm’s US Head of AI, leading a cross-practice group of lawyers that have been advising clients on all aspects of this rapidly evolving area.

The firm is a recognized leader in technology law, providing insight, analysis and trend information to clients and others in the industry through thought leadership articles, frequently posting on its popular Inside Tech Law site (insidetechlaw.com).The firm’s global capabilities in AI span regulatory advice and guidance, data protection and use, intellectual property protection and enforcement, corporate governance, policy and framework development, AI risk and impact assessments and procurement as well as licensing of AI products and services.

The AI team will continue to provide practical legal advice from Chambers– and Legal 500-ranked lawyers with deep technology and subject matter knowledge. These lawyers practice in areas that include regulatory, intellectual property, outsourcing and technology, cybersecurity and privacy and FinTech, among others. More information about the client offering can be found at nortonrosefulbright.com/AI.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Clients regularly come to us for guidance on AI and the unique business challenges it presents, so it only makes sense to assemble our lawyers with this market-leading experience into a formal AI practice. Chuck is a talented lawyer and a respected leader at the firm, and I am pleased that he is leading our efforts in this important area.”

Gina Shishima, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Chief Strategy and Operations Partner, said:

“As AI transforms the way we work, companies must navigate the associated legal and regulatory considerations and challenges. Our lawyers are well-versed in these complex issues and provide tailored counsel to clients all over the world as they incorporate this new technology into their business operations.”

Hollis is a nationally and globally recognized technology, outsourcing and strategic commercial transactions lawyer, handling complex technology and commercial arrangements both in the US and globally. With more than 25 years of experience, he advises public and private companies globally across a diverse client base, including those in the financial services, hospitality, energy, transportation, healthcare, consumer products/retail and technology industries.

Hollis, who is also a registered patent attorney, said:

“Businesses around the world are investing in, adopting and engaging in innovation around AI at a rapid rate, and Norton Rose Fulbright lawyers are positioned to provide strategic guidance on the legal implications associated with the development, deployment, commercialization and use of this technology. I am excited to spearhead the firm’s AI capabilities and look forward to collaborating with this dynamic group of lawyers.”

Hollis joined Norton Rose Fulbright in April as part of a six-partner group from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. He is licensed in the District of Columbia, Georgia and South Carolina as well as with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He received his law degree from the University of South Carolina and his bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

