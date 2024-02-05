Norton Rose Fulbright – Johanna Schmitt Johanna Schmitt

New York, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that highly regarded intellectual property lawyer Johanna Schmitt has joined the firm as a partner in the New York office.

Joining from Kirkland & Ellis, Schmitt focuses on trademark, trade dress, domain name, copyright, false advertising, licensing and contract issues. She counsels clients regarding the acquisition and retention of intellectual property rights and also litigates disputes related to such rights. She has extensive experience with managing trademark portfolios, trademark prosecution and proceedings before the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Johanna has represented clients in high-profile trademark and copyright infringement cases, as well as in connection with important brand launches and worldwide trademark portfolios. Her clients span diverse industries, including technology, consumer products, travel and hospitality, entertainment, financial and retail, and have included Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lionel, Lego, Colgate-Palmolive, Nike, the Tetris Company, J.K. Rowling, Equinox and Limited Brands.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“New York is the US epicenter for trademark, copyright and advertising work with its high concentration of major brand owners, so we have been looking for an accomplished IP partner in that market. Johanna’s sterling reputation and impressive track record advocating for some of the world’s top brands make her an excellent fit.”

Tim Kenny, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, commented:

“Johanna is widely respected by clients and peers, and I have observed firsthand how skilled she is during our interaction on trademark cases. She will be an immediate asset to our team in New York, as the Southern District of New York is one of the most active dockets in the US for trademark, copyright and advertising litigation. I am elated to welcome her to the firm.”

Schmitt, who has served on multiple INTA committees, said:

“I am thrilled to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s nationally-ranked intellectual property group, which also has an exciting global component that will benefit my practice. I have long admired the firm’s collegial culture, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues on some of the most high-profile IP work in the US and globally.”

Schmitt was recognized in the areas of trademarks (both litigation and non-contentious), copyright and media and entertainment in The Legal 500 United States and for litigation and prosecution in World Trademark Review.

Licensed in New York, Schmitt received her law degree summa cum laude from Brooklyn Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University.

