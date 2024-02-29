Adam Braun – Norton Rose Fulbright Adam Braun – Norton Rose Fulbright

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that Adam Braun has joined its St. Louis office as a partner in its employee benefits and executive compensation group.

Braun advises clients on a range of executive compensation and employee benefits matters, particularly in the context of mergers and acquisitions. He counsels both public and private companies on the design, drafting and operation of equity-based compensation plans and programs, employment, severance, retention and change in control agreements, and other deferred compensation arrangements. He also assists his clients in navigating the tax, ERISA, securities law and accounting implications of those plans, programs and arrangements.

Additionally, Braun represents clients on corporate governance and compliance matters, including disclosures regarding executive and director compensation arrangements in proxy filings. He negotiates employment agreements for executives and companies and advises on tax-qualified retirement plans and health and welfare plans.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Companies seek out Adam for his extensive employee benefits and executive compensation experience. He has a national practice and further enhances our Midwest presence, which is a key component of our strategic growth plan.”

Stacey Murphy, Norton Rose Fulbright’s St. Louis Partner-in-Charge, commented:

“Adam is a highly skilled lawyer with a fantastic track record of advising clients on sophisticated employee benefits and executive compensation issues. I am thrilled to welcome him to the St. Louis office.”

Braun, who has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America and Missouri Super Lawyers Rising Stars, said:

“I am thrilled to join the partnership at Norton Rose Fulbright and contribute to the firm’s strategic growth plan in the Midwest by joining the highest Am Law 100-ranked firm with an office in St. Louis. Coming to the firm’s award-winning employee benefits and executive compensation group presents a fantastic opportunity to provide sophisticated compensation and benefits advice to a massive platform of clients around the world.”

Braun joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Licensed in Missouri and California, he received his law degree, master’s of science in accountancy and bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.

