Norton Rose Fulbright launches its new innovation-focused subsidiary, LX Studio

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Law firm’s subsidiary will develop technology, legal operations and alternative legal service offerings

Houston, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the launch of LX Studio, an innovation-focused US subsidiary which will advance the firm’s digitally-driven service strategies to benefit clients beyond traditional legal advice.

LX Studio will collaborate with established and emerging legal technology companies as well as alternative legal services providers to develop products and services for use by Norton Rose Fulbright’s lawyers and clients. The business will include legal operations solutions for corporate legal departments. Additionally, LX Studio may partner with or invest in novel technologies and alternative legal services offerings to extend the firm’s existing platform.

Norton Rose Fulbright has a culture of driving innovation and effecting change in the legal space with its global innovation and service delivery program, NRF Transform. LX Studio will be part of the global program and become home to some of the firm’s existing technology products, including the award-winning privacy compliance tool suite NT Analyzer.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“LX Studio’s focus is to provide innovative solutions that enable our clients to achieve their legal and business objectives in the most efficient way possible. We want to identify, develop and invest in the very best technology and help our clients put it to use quickly, effectively and comprehensively. Our clients want not only our legal advice but also our problem-solving capabilities. We’re building this entire business around the idea of giving them more.”

Gina Shishima, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Chief Strategy and Operations Partner, said:

“With the unending evolution of the business and practice of law, LX Studio allows us to capitalize on our tremendous resources and innovative focus. This initiative will bring new opportunities so that we can offer new and different services to support our clients.”

Christy Bentz, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Chief Client Value & Innovation Officer, said:

“We want to meet our clients where they are. Legal advice is the core of the ‘what’ we deliver, and LX Studio provides the platform to more intentionally collaborate with our clients on the ‘how.’ Legal service delivery expectations continue to evolve, and LX Studio further positions us to build, codevelop and partner with our clients on personalized service solutions.”

The launch of LX Studio follows Norton Rose Fulbright’s recent entrance into Chicago with a first-of-its-kind office in the city’s startup-centric Fulton Market District. Partner Daniel Farris and a diverse team of tech-focused professionals opened this office with leading lawyers in a range of practices.

Farris, who was named to the “Fastcase 50” list of legal innovators, said:

“In my practice, I’ve long been fortunate to work with clients who are disruptors by nature and energized by the challenges of digital and business transformation. In joining Norton Rose Fulbright and working to launch LX Studio, I am thrilled to be able to engage with those clients as a part of an enterprise that is equally eager to embrace new technology and new ways of working.”

For further information, please contact:

Dan McKenna, US Director and Global Head of PR and Communications

Tel: +1 713 651 3576

dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright provides the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. With more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its industry focus across all of the key sectors: financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; transport; technology; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Operating in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

nortonrosefulbright.com

 

