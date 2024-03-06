Annmarie Giblin – Norton Rose Fulbright Annmarie Giblin – Norton Rose Fulbright

New York, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that Annmarie Giblin has joined its New York office as a partner in the global Cybersecurity and Privacy group, adding further cyber capabilities to a team consisting of over 90 practitioners worldwide. Giblin is the fourth partner to join the firm in New York this year, following Alison Radecki, Rob Hirsch and Johanna Schmitt.

Giblin counsels clients on cybersecurity, incident response, crisis management, data governance, maintenance, cybersecurity planning and policies, privacy concerns and strategies, emerging technologies and related compliance programs. Her practice is datacentric and anchored by her proactive cybersecurity approach, which holistically prepares for a data security incident and related response/compliance issues before it occurs, addressing all related legal concerns that affect data, including data governance, privacy legal issues and compliance as well as the collection, use, sharing and transfer of data.

Understanding data management, cybersecurity and privacy issues in all sectors, Giblin represents clients in the banking, finance, transportation and logistics, software (including software as a service), social media, consumer-facing retail, cosmetics, insurance, accounting, advertising, mortgage lending, healthcare and not-for-profit industries. She also supports clients with managing third-party vendor legal risks and legal guidance on emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Cybersecurity remains a key focus for our clients, as reflected in the responses throughout the firm’s recent Litigation Trends Survey. Annmarie is a top-flight cyber lawyer who can help clients facing challenging scenarios and implement tactics to be best prepared for when incidents occur.”

Chris Cwalina, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Group, commented:

“The cybersecurity landscape evolves rapidly, and clients rely on Norton Rose Fulbright for assistance on significant cybersecurity issues and managing cyber attacks. Annmarie is a seasoned lawyer in the cyber space who joins us with valuable in-house experience that our clients appreciate.”

Giblin, who joins the firm after serving as Co-Chair of Cybersecurity, Data Management and Privacy Practice at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, said:

“I have always admired Norton Rose Fulbright’s global cybersecurity and privacy practice, which is not only one of the best in the industry, but also has leading cross-border capabilities to provide clients with a seamless service all over the world. The firm is also a powerhouse in most areas of law, with impressive bench strength in almost every practice. I am very excited to join the firm, and especially this team of highly skilled lawyers.”

Giblin joins with New York associate Angelica Aminov, who also previously practiced at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. Aminov advises clients across a range of industries during the investigation, containment and remediation of data breaches and other security incidents. She also assists clients with information management, records retention and compliance with federal and state regulations.

Licensed to practice in New York, Giblin received her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from State University of New York at Albany. Aminov is licensed in New York and Florida. She received her law degree cum laude from New York Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Hunter College.

