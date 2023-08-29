Chicago, IL, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that it has opened the doors to its new Chicago office space, which is located on the top two floors of 1045 on Fulton – the newest and tallest building in the Fulton Market Historic District.

Norton Rose Fulbright is the first major law firm to move into the vibrant Fulton Market District, which is a symbol of transformation in Chicago. 1045 on Fulton is a LEED-certified building with its sustainable design and construction as is also WELL-certified with its positive impact on occupants’ health and well-being.

Occupying approximately 17,000 square feet on the 11th and 12th floors, Norton Rose Fulbright’s space is modern and progressive with a focus on collaboration and innovation. The design includes a significant amount of multifunctional open areas, which can be configured for a variety of work needs as well as client and community events. The building’s panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views of the Chicago skyline.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We embraced the ambitious spirit of Fulton Market to design a precedent-setting office space based on how we envision law firms will operate moving forward. I am proud of the end result – a dynamic workplace with state-of-the-art amenities, which maximizes our ability to serve clients while better connecting us with one another.”

Norton Rose Fulbright engaged with geniant + Eastlake Studio, an experiential architecture and interior design firm known for consulting with leading technology companies, to take a more forward-thinking approach to the design of the office. The space intentionally promotes many different working styles and environments, ranging from individual lawyer offices to public co-working spaces complete with couches, high-top tables and huddle rooms. The private areas sport glass walls to encourage collaboration – a departure from the silo nature of traditional lawyer offices. The workspace is also complete with client-entertaining spaces and a coffee bar.

Daniel Farris, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Chicago Partner-in-Charge, said:

“Our new home in Fulton Market reimagines the law firm office experience to focus on technology, flexibility and collaboration, which emphasizes the firm’s mission of providing innovative services and solutions. We invite firm clients to use our co-working spaces, and we have already welcomed in-house lawyers from several client organizations to work side-by-side with firm lawyers in our new space, which wouldn’t have been as effective in a traditional law office environment.”

While some offices are assigned, personnel have access to a mobile and web-based reservation software that allows them to work how and where they desire on any given day. All spaces are outfitted with cutting-edge multimedia sound and video equipment to ensure seamless connectivity across our national and global offices.

Norton Rose Fulbright has increased its headcount in Chicago to 30 lawyers, including 14 partners, since the opening of its 12th US and 52nd worldwide location on April 12, 2022. The firm’s Chicago lawyers serve tech and tech-enabled businesses in transformative sectors across a range of practices, including corporate, M&A and securities, employment and labor, energy, intellectual property, litigation, privacy and data security, projects, real estate and technology transactions.

