Norwegian Finans Holding ASA : Held extraordinary general meeting

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has today held an extraordinary general meeting. The proposal from the shareholder Fortelus to initiate the process to redomicile all banking operations of itself and its subsidiaries outside of Norway within nine months was not approved.

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting are attached

