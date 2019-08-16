Not for sale: Danish MPs ridicule idea of Trump buying Greenland

Danish politicians on Friday poured scorn on the notion of selling Greenland to the United States following reports that President Donald Trump had privately discussed the idea of buying the world’s biggest island with his advisers.
