LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nota announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with The Arena Group, a tech-powered media company home to more than 250 brands, to test and improve effective AI-enabled tools specifically for publishers and newsrooms.

Nota is a SaaS company using AI-enabled tools to streamline publishers’ content creation and distribution. Their assistive AI tools advance production infrastructure for digital publishing—creating an accessible engagement economy, offering instant content conversion and content amplification, plus multiplying video content revenue.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with The Arena Group,” said Josh Brandau, CEO of Nota. “We believe that we are at the beginning of a new way of working, one where AI-assisted tools will enhance nearly every area of publishing. Our beta tools offer a lot of opportunity for all journalism, and this partnership will help us improve the media landscape for all digital publishers.”

Working alongside The Arena Group will help Nota achieve its goal of enhancing the publishing landscape, creating a new way of working in newsrooms and assisting journalists with pain points they feel on a daily basis.

About Nota

Founded in 2022, Nota is an AI-enabled SaaS company based in Los Angeles, CA. Specializing in building assistive tools for the future of digital publishing, their first two tools launch in beta in February 2023.

Nota is a member of the Microsoft for Startups Founder’s Hub and is backed by Ankord, an investment incubator focused on companies that live at the intersection of impact and innovation.

To learn how Nota can work with you, reach out to info@heynota.com and visit www.heynota.com.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love—their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, and Men’s Journal to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

