– Article Published in November 9th Issue of ASCO’s Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology (JCO PO) –

– Results highlight PPMP as a tool for identifying most promising drug combinations for patients in high unmet medical needs, including JMML –

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notable Labs, Inc. (“Notable”) (Nasdaq: NTBL), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today announced the publication of data from an ex vivo study demonstrating the potential for its Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP) to identify more effective pre-hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (pre-HSCT) regimens for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) in the November 9th Issue of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Journal JCO Precision Oncology. Part of this data was recently presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress held in Frankfurt, Germany on June 8 – 15, 2023. Details of that presentation can be found on the Company’s website at https://notablelabs.com/.

JMML is a rare, aggressive pediatric malignancy for which curative treatment is restricted to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Pre-HSCT therapies, i.e., therapies prior to transplantation, include moderately intensive chemotherapy (particularly fludarabine and cytarabine in combination (FLA)) and azacytidine (AZA) monotherapy. Unfortunately, in many cases, neither FLA nor AZA effectively eliminates the malignant cells and patients proceed to transplant with active disease.

Applying its proprietary PPMP technology to blood or bone marrow samples from JMML patients, Notable screened 130 drug combinations and discovered that 27 of these combinations (26 dual-, 1 triple-combination) were more effective ex vivo than the components of these combinations tested individually. Of particular interest, investigators found that tretinoin (all-trans retinoic acid), a drug used as a standard-of-care agent in acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), specifically enhanced the ex vivo effects of FLA and AZA. In addition to lowering the numbers of cells surviving FLA or AZA treatment, tretinoin, interestingly, also induced the cell surface expression of CD38, suggesting a potential rationale for use of CD38-targeting agents to further enhance the envisioned treatment effect. By identifying a superior combination effect with tretinoin, this research study identified potentially more effective pre-HCST regimens than those currently in use in JMML.

“Publication in this prestigious, peer-reviewed journal not only highlights the profound need for better JMML treatment outcomes, but it further speaks to the powerful utility of Notable’s PPMP predicting treatment outcome, as demonstrated for other diseases,” said Thomas Bock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Notable. “In addition to identifying potentially more effective pre-HSCT drug combinations, these data may also serve as a valuable database for researchers and physicians by detailing the ex vivo effects of 130 drug combinations on JMML leukemic cells to prioritize therapeutic regimens for future clinical study and advance the standard of care.”

The research article, titled “Tretinoin Enhances the Effects of Chemotherapy in Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia Using an Ex Vivo Drug Sensitivity Assay” was first-authored by Dr. Elliot Stieglitz, M.D., Associate Professor at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital (UCSF, https://profiles.ucsf.edu/elliot.Stieglitz).

“This publication marks the culmination of a multi-year collaboration between UCSF and Notable Labs,” remarked Dr. Stieglitz. “The ex vivo study described in the research article represents the largest high-throughput drug screen using primary samples conducted to date in this rare disease and will serve as a blueprint for researchers trying to bring novel combinations of medications to the clinic.”

About Notable Labs, Inc.

Notable Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (“PPMP”), Notable bio- simulates a cancer treatment and predicts whether or not a patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Notable’s PPMP can identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable aims to be the leader in precision medicine and revolutionize the way in which patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them – patient by patient and cancer by cancer. Notable believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product’s medical impact and commercial value faster, higher, and with a greater likelihood of success than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable aims to create dramatic positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at www.notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs.

