– Data demonstrates Notable’s PPMP potential in selecting more active investigational pre-hematopoietic stem cell therapy drug combinations, as compared to regimens currently used in JMML –

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notable Labs, Inc. (“Notable”), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today presented data from an ex vivo study demonstrating the potential for its Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP) to identify more active investigational pre-hematopoietic stem cell therapy (pre-HCST) regimens for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress being held in Frankfurt, Germany on June 8 – 15, 2023.

“In collaboration with leading experts at University of California San Francisco, Benioff Children’s Hospital, we screened more than 100 prospective drug combinations on one of the largest collections of primary JMML samples and identified potentially more potent drug combinations for the treatment of JMML than currently used regimens,” said Thomas Bock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Notable. “Specifically, this study makes a compelling case for the addition of tretinoin (TRET) to the conventional, but often suboptimal, anti-leukemic combination of fludarabine (FLU) with cytarabine (ARA-C), or 5-azacitidine (5-AZA) alone, and similarly for the addition of calcitriol (CALC) to 5-AZA. Overall, this data provides strong reason to further investigate these potentially more effective drug combinations as there remains a persistent need to develop better pre-HSCT regimens in JMML.”

The study aimed to identify novel anti-leukemic drug combinations potentially more effective than currently used regimens in JMML pre-HSCT by employing Notable’s PPMP. Of 130 drug combinations, 27 were shown to be more active in killing leukemic cells ex vivo than compounds represented in these combinations on their own. In particular, TRET, a differentiating agent, enhanced the anti-leukemic effects of FLU + ARA-C in 90% (19/21) of patient samples and of 5-AZA in 76% (19/25) of patient samples. Similarly, CALC, another differentiating agent, enhanced the anti-leukemic effect of 5-AZA in 84% (21/25) of patient samples.

These results highlight PPMP as a potential tool for identifying superior drug combinations for patients with high medical needs, including with JMML.

Abstract title: Tretinoin and calcitriol enhance treatment regimens for juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia in ex vivo drug sensitivity assays.

Presenting Author: Associate Prof. Elliot Stieglitz

Abstract Code: P998

Session Type/Title: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: June 9, 18:00 – 19:00 CEST

Additional meeting information can be found on the 2023 EHA Congress website, https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha2023-hybrid-congress/eha2023/ . The poster will be available on the Company’s website at https://notablelabs.com/ shortly after the event.

