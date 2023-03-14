FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notable Labs, Inc. (“Notable”), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today announced that results from a clinical validation study of its Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP) will be presented at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held in Orlando, Florida on April 14-19, 2023.

The AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. The meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world.

The full texts of the published abstracts can be found on the AACR Annual Meeting website.

Details on the corresponding posters are shown below.

Abstract title: Predictive precision medicine platform accurately predicts individual patient response to AML treatments to maximize outcomes

Abstract Number: 4342

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Biomarkers and Therapeutic Benefit 4

Time: April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website, https://www.aacr.org. The poster will be available under Publications section- Scientific Posters on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

