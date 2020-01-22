Notable Launches The ANSWer Study: An Observational Clinical Trial for Patients with Blood Cancer and Enrolls First Patients

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notable, which is redefining cancer treatment with a clinically validated platform that rapidly advances drug development, is currently enrolling patients in its new observational clinical trial. The trial will take place at multiple sites across the country and will focus on hematologic malignancies (blood cancers).

Notable’s prospective, multicenter, observational study will collect de-identified biospecimens with matched clinical data from up to 1,000 participants from clinical networks in the United States and Canada. Relevant de-identified clinical information and medical data will be collected from participants upon study entry and during subsequent visits for up to one year. Hematologic malignancies that will be studied in this trial include: Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Lymphoma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Neoplasm, to name a few.

The primary assessment is to establish a tumor registry with annotated clinical outcomes. Exploratory assessments include correlation of ex vivo functional testing results with clinical outcomes, as well as identification of potential biomarkers that correlate clinical responses with genotype and/or phenotype. More details on Notable’s IRB (Institutional Review Board) approved clinical trial is currently listed here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04014764

Notable’s automated technology platform is built to help predict patient responses to therapies in as little as 7 days. As a precision oncology company, Notable seeks to match patients with effective therapies, and accelerate the drug development process for novel therapeutics. The goal is to help patients and their physicians make better informed decisions about which treatments and clinical trials might be most effective. A feasibility study conducted at the Stanford University School of Medicine demonstrated that Notable achieved an 84 percent overall accuracy rate in retrospectively predicting patient therapeutic responses. The most recent data from this collaboration was presented at the American Society of Hematology Society Annual Meeting in December of 2019.

Matt De Silva, Notable’s founder and CEO, started the company to help his own father, who suffered from brain cancer. “The observational clinical trial that we’re kicking off will give us the opportunity to test more patients than ever before, allowing us to continue increasing the platform’s predictive value,” said De Silva. “Notable’s platform improves with every patient and The ANSWer Study brings our technology one step closer to being used as a tool to help physicians and patients make complex treatment decisions in the clinic which is our ultimate goal.”

About Notable
Notable is redefining cancer treatment with a clinically validated AI platform that rapidly advances cancer drug development at a fraction of traditional costs. Notable’s approach combines AI with an automated lab to determine which drugs or combination of drugs will be most effective for specific types of cancers, enabling drug companies to recruit the right patients into clinical trials. The resulting high response rates in those trials can accelerate the process, eliminating much of the time and cost in later-stage trials, and helping to get drugs to market years faster at a lower cost to patients. Learn more at https://notablelabs.com/ or follow @notablelabs.

