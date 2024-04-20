A $60 billion aid package for Ukraine which provides about $300 million to bolster the country’s border struck a nerve with several lawmakers increasingly frustrated with the administration’s handling of the crisis at the U.S. southern border.
On Saturday, the House of Representatives approved spending $60 billion to help Ukraine build up its defense against Russia’s invasion, with a 311 to 112 vote. Republicans were not unanimous in their approval of the measure, with 101 voting
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nikki Haley welcomes husband Michael home from National Guard deployment: ‘End of a year-long prayer’ - April 20, 2024
- ‘Nothing more backwards’ than US funding Ukraine border security but not our own, conservatives say - April 20, 2024
- Squad Democrats push Israel aid package amendment in failed cease-fire effort: ‘Death warrant on Palestinians’ - April 20, 2024