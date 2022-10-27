SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed against Elon Musk by an investor who SOLD shares of Twitter, Inc.

In late April Twitter announced the takeover by Musk for $54.20 per share.

In late April Twitter announced the takeover by Musk for $54.20 per share.

Then on May 13th Musk tweeted that the merger was on hold and on May 17th that the deal cannot go forward. Thereafter, Musk sent letters to Twitter terminating the merger. After receiving the first termination letter Twitter sued Musk for specific performance.

Twitter shares declined to $32.52 in July.

Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk was set for trial beginning in mid-October. However, on October 4th, Musk announced that he intended to go through with the merger at $54.20.

On October 10th a lawsuit was filed by a Twitter shares seller against Musk over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that Musk’s statements were false because he was not entitled to due diligence and he had waived due diligence, that Musk was aware of the problem of bots and spam on Twitter, and that there were no legally justifiable reasons to terminate the Merger. The plaintiff seeks damages.

