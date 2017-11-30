Notice – Delisting of instruments

By reason of the proposed distribution by Getinge AB of the shares in its subsidiary Arjo AB, Nordea Bank AB (publ) will delist the instruments as shown in Annex 1.

The instruments will be delisted the 7th of December 2017. Until that date the instruments are marked as “Buy-Back” and thus customers can only sell their instruments back to Nordea.

During the “Buy-Back” period all customers have the possibility to sell their current holdings in the below mentioned instruments. If the customers hold the instruments until delisting date, the customer will receive a settlement amount based on the value of the instrument on the Delisting date. Settlement amount will be paid to the holder not later than 10 (ten) business days after the delisting date.

Nordea Bank AB (publ)

Annex 1 (continues on the second page):

Instrument ISIN Delisting date GET7L 145NDS SE0010141945 7.12.2017 GET7L 155NDS SE0010141960 7.12.2017 GET7L 155NDS SE0010138198 7.12.2017 GET7L 160NDS SE0010141978 7.12.2017 GET7L 160NDS SE0009414238 7.12.2017 GET7L 165NDS SE0010356188 7.12.2017 GET7L 170NDS SE0010356196 7.12.2017 GET7L 170NDS SE0009692445 7.12.2017 GET7L 175NDS SE0009692452 7.12.2017 GET7L 175NDS SE0010356204 7.12.2017 GET7L 177,43NDSX SE0009156045 7.12.2017 GET7L 180NDS SE0010356212 7.12.2017 GET7L 190NDS SE0009891328 7.12.2017 GET7L 195NDS SE0009891336 7.12.2017 GET7L 200NDS SE0009156052 7.12.2017 GET7X 120NDS SE0009414220 7.12.2017 GET7X 120NDS SE0010141911 7.12.2017 GET7X 125NDS SE0010141929 7.12.2017 GET7X 130NDS SE0010141937 7.12.2017 GET7X 135NDS SE0009692437 7.12.2017

Annex 1 (continued):