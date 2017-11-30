Notice – Delisting of instruments

By reason of the proposed distribution by Getinge AB of the shares in its subsidiary Arjo AB, Nordea Bank AB (publ) will delist the instruments as shown in Annex 1.
The instruments will be delisted the 7th of December 2017. Until that date the instruments are marked as “Buy-Back” and thus customers can only sell their instruments back to Nordea.
During the “Buy-Back” period all customers have the possibility to sell their current holdings in the below mentioned instruments. If the customers hold the instruments until delisting date, the customer will receive a settlement amount based on the value of the instrument on the Delisting date. Settlement amount will be paid to the holder not later than 10 (ten) business days after the delisting date.
Nordea Bank AB (publ)
Annex 1 (continues on the second page):
|Instrument
|ISIN
|Delisting date
|GET7L 145NDS
|SE0010141945
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 155NDS
|SE0010141960
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 155NDS
|SE0010138198
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 160NDS
|SE0010141978
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 160NDS
|SE0009414238
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 165NDS
|SE0010356188
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 170NDS
|SE0010356196
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 170NDS
|SE0009692445
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 175NDS
|SE0009692452
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 175NDS
|SE0010356204
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 177,43NDSX
|SE0009156045
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 180NDS
|SE0010356212
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 190NDS
|SE0009891328
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 195NDS
|SE0009891336
|7.12.2017
|GET7L 200NDS
|SE0009156052
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 120NDS
|SE0009414220
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 120NDS
|SE0010141911
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 125NDS
|SE0010141929
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 130NDS
|SE0010141937
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 135NDS
|SE0009692437
|7.12.2017
Annex 1 (continued):
|Instrument
|ISIN
|Delisting date
|GET7X 138NDSX
|SE0009156037
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 140NDS
|SE0010356154
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 145NDS
|SE0010359513
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 150NDS
|SE0010356162
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 155NDS
|SE0009891310
|7.12.2017
|GET7X 155NDS
|SE0010356170
|7.12.2017
|GET8A 150NDS
|SE0010359539
|7.12.2017
|GET8A 155NDS
|SE0010359547
|7.12.2017
|GET8A 160NDS
|SE0010359554
|7.12.2017
|GET8A 165NDS
|SE0010356246
|7.12.2017
|GET8A 170NDS
|SE0010356253
|7.12.2017
|GET8A 175NDS
|SE0010356261
|7.12.2017
|GET8B 155NDS
|SE0010359588
|7.12.2017
|GET8B 160NDS
|SE0010359596
|7.12.2017
|GET8B 165NDS
|SE0010356295
|7.12.2017
|GET8B 170NDS
|SE0010356303
|7.12.2017
|GET8B 175NDS
|SE0010356311
|7.12.2017
|GET8C 155NDS
|SE0010359620
|7.12.2017
|GET8C 160NDS
|SE0010359638
|7.12.2017
|GET8C 165NDS
|SE0010359646
|7.12.2017
|GET8M 140NDS
|SE0010359521
|7.12.2017
|GET8M 145NDS
|SE0010356220
|7.12.2017
|GET8M 150NDS
|SE0010356238
|7.12.2017
|GET8N 135NDS
|SE0010359562
|7.12.2017
|GET8N 140NDS
|SE0010359570
|7.12.2017
|GET8N 145NDS
|SE0010356279
|7.12.2017
|GET8N 150NDS
|SE0010356287
|7.12.2017
|GET8O 135NDS
|SE0010359604
|7.12.2017
|GET8O 140NDS
|SE0010359612
|7.12.2017
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Notice – Delisting of instruments - November 30, 2017
- Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report 2017 – Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 59% by 2025 - November 30, 2017
- Global Self-Healing Materials and Coatings Market to 2025 with Profiles of Over 25 Top Producers - November 30, 2017