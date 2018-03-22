Company announcement No. 356, 2018
The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company’s shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S, which will be held on
Thursday 19 April 2018 at 14.30 CEST
at CfL (Center for Ledelse), Folke Bernadottes Allé 45, 2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark.
Please see attached PDF for the full version of the agenda including the complete proposals for the items on the agenda.
H+H International A/S
The Board of Directors
356 AGM Notice 2018_UK
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Raisio plc: Raisio to reach an interim decision in cooperation negotiations - March 22, 2018
- Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A/S - March 22, 2018
- Oceanteam ASA – Notice of a written bondholders resolution 22 March 2018 - March 22, 2018