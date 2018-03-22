Notice of annual general meeting of H+H International A/S

Company announcement No. 356, 2018

The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S hereby invites the company’s shareholders to attend the annual general meeting of H+H International A/S, which will be held on

Thursday 19 April 2018 at 14.30 CEST

at CfL (Center for Ledelse), Folke Bernadottes Allé 45, 2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark.

Please see attached PDF for the full version of the agenda including the complete proposals for the items on the agenda.



H+H International A/S

