Notice of Change to Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that, due to the current coronavirus crisis and related restrictions on in-person gatherings, it is unable to host an in-person 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”). Capitala wishes to protect the health and well-being of its stockholders. For that reason, the Company is arranging a virtual meeting participation plan for the Meeting on April 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

Stockholders should plan to participate in the Meeting virtually. This online option is available at https://web.lumiagm.com/255138817.

As disclosed in our original proxy materials for the Meeting, stockholders or their respective representatives are entitled to participate in the Meeting if such stockholders were stockholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2020.

To be admitted to the Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/255138817, stockholders must enter the control number supplied and the password, which is “cpta2020”. If you are a stockholder of record, your control number can be found on your proxy card. If applicable, stockholders may vote online during the Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the Meeting. We encourage you to access the Meeting prior to the start time leaving ample time for the check in.

If your shares are registered in the name of your broker, bank or other agent, you are the “beneficial owner” of those shares and those shares are considered as held in “street name.” To attend the Meeting, you must first obtain a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Meeting. Follow the instructions from your broker or bank included with the proxy materials, or contact your broker or bank to request a legal proxy form.   After obtaining a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, to then register to attend the Annual Meeting, you must submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of your shares along with your name and email address to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. Requests for registration should be directed to [email protected] or to facsimile number 718-765-8730.  Written requests can be mailed to:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC
Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department
6201 15th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11219

Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 23, 2020.

You will receive a confirmation of your registration by email after we receive your registration materials.

Capitala is thankful for all stockholders’ investment and partnership. Again, if stockholders are not able to participate, Capitala asks such stockholders to vote by proxy in support of Capitala’s recommendations. Capitala’s original proxy materials contained necessary information about the matters on which it is asking stockholders to vote. Capitala encourages stockholders to get their respective proxies in as early as possible to avoid coronavirus-related processing delays.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first and second lien loans, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. For more information on Capitala Finance Corp., or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

About Capitala Group:
Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth, and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.capitalagroup.com.

Contacts:

Steve Arnall
CFO | COO
[email protected] 

Katina Cole Jakubowski
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE: Capitala Finance Corp.

