Notice of convening of the extraordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

Under sections 176, 270 and 273 of the Commercial Law and subsections 54 (2)1 and 54 1 of the Financial Instrument Market Law of the Republic of Latvia, pursuant to Company`s Articles, Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders’ meeting, the Management board of JSC DITTON pievadķēžu rūpnīca (reg. No.40003030187) is pleased to invite shareholders to the extraordinary shareholders` meeting that will take place at the company’s administrative building at Višķu St. 17, Daugavpils, on 10 November 2017, at 9 a.m..

Agenda:

1. Election of the sworn auditor of the Company.

Registration of shareholders will take place on the meeting day on 10 November 2017 from

8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the venue of meeting.

Only those shareholders, who on the 02 November 2017 – the record date for participation at the extraordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca – are registered with the number of shares by the Commercial Register Office in the registration file of the Company, have the right to participate in the extraordinary shareholders` meeting of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca on 10 November 2017.

Each shareholder may exercise the rights:

to the extent that an order under sections 274 (2) and 276 (3) of the Commercial Law, subsections 54 (2) 1 and 54 (2) 2 of the Financial Instrument Market Law provides within seven days from the day of publication of the notice and on the day of shareholders` meeting;

and 54 (2) of the Financial Instrument Market Law provides within seven days from the day of publication of the notice and on the day of shareholders` meeting; in pursuance of an order under sections 276 (4) and 283 (1) of the Commercial Law at least seven days before the stockholders` meeting and on the meeting day.

Additional information on shareholders` rights mentioned above is available on the website of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca www.dpr.lv .

The total number of voting shares is 7 400 000. All shares are of the same category. Each share is entitled to one vote.

The shareholders may participate at the meeting in a person or by delegating an authorized representative or a proxy.

Authorized representative of the shareholder, registered as a legal entity in Latvia, should provide a document justifying the identity and an original of the notary decision on the appointment as a legal representative or a statement on the granting of rights to represent the interests of this legal entity issued by the Enterprise Register not earlier than 5 days prior to the day of meeting (printouts from data bases of Lursoft or Firmas.lv shall be accepted as well).

Authorized representative of the shareholder, registered as a legal entity in a foreign country, should provide a document justifying the identity and a power of attorney granting authority to represent this legal entity, issued and certified under the law of the corresponding state.

Proxies should provide a document justifying the identity and the power of attorney certified according to the Laws of the Republic of Latvia, Articles and Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders’ meeting of the Company. Form of the power of attorney is available in the attachment.

Other pro forma procedures on the convening and course of shareholders’ meeting of the Company can be found on the Company’s website www.dpr.lv .

In case, on 10 November 2017, the extraordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca will fail due to lack of quorum pursuant to Company`s Articles regardless of the reasons, the shareholders may postpone decision-making process on issues of the agenda announced in accordance with Company`s Articles. The reconvened meeting with the agenda mentioned before shall be held on 11 December 2017 at 9 a.m. in the administrative rooms of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca at Višķu St.17, in Daugavpils. The registration of shareholders will take place on the meeting day when the meeting is continued from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. due to order mentioned before.

The shareholders can become acquainted with the draft decisions on the considered issues and fulfil other procedure formalities starting from 27 October 2017 till 09 November 2017 including, and additionally, in case shareholders` meeting is adjourned – from 27 October 2017 till 10 December 2017 including, on working days from 9 a.m. until 16 p.m. in the secretariat of the Company at Višķu St.17, in Daugavpils. Draft decisions will be available also on the website of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca www.dpr.lv .

For more information, please contact by (+371) 65402333

Management Board

of the JSC “Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca”