NOTICE OF DISREGARD — ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by ToughBuilt Industries that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Granted 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement” issued November 15, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
