Breaking News
Home / Top News / Notice of Public Foreclosure Sale – Rescheduled Sale Date LLC Interests in Live Oak LNG LLC

Notice of Public Foreclosure Sale – Rescheduled Sale Date LLC Interests in Live Oak LNG LLC

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHENIERE LNG TERMINALS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Secured Party”), has rescheduled the date it will conduct a public foreclosure sale of all limited liability company interests in LIVE OAK LNG LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Company”), owned by PARALLAX ENTERPRISES LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Debtor”), such interests hereafter the “Collateral.”

     
The public sale, previously set to occur on October 30, 2017, will now be held at the following date, time and place:
     
NEW DAY AND DATE:   MONDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2017
Time:   10:00 a.m., Central Standard Time
Place:   NATHAN SOMMERS JACOBS, A Professional Corporation
    2800 Post Oak Boulevard
    61st Floor
    Houston, Texas 77056
                                     

Secured Party was granted a lien on the Collateral pursuant to that certain Secured Note dated April 23, 2015, executed by Debtor and payable to the order of Cheniere Midstream Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which Secured Note was assigned to Secured Party, and amended by written note amendments dated as of June 30, 2015, September 30, 2015, and November 4, 2015, to secure certain indebtedness to Secured Party. The Collateral will be sold in whole, as a single lot, on a strictly “AS IS, WHERE IS” basis, with all faults, and without recourse to Secured Party. Secured Party makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the value of the Collateral or relating to title, or any other representation or warranty with respect to the Collateral or with respect to the Company, its business or assets (including any potential assets described below), or its liabilities, and Secured Party disclaims any such representations or warranties. The Collateral will be sold to the bidder with the highest bid for cash (in U.S. Dollars). Notwithstanding the above, Secured Party fully reserves the right to bid at the sale and to credit bid all or any part of the total amount of its secured claims in partial or full satisfaction of the purchase price. In the event that Secured Party is the highest bidder, via cash or credit bid, Secured Party reserves the right to take title to the Collateral in its own name or to direct title be taken in the name and for the account of a subsidiary or affiliate of Secured Party. Secured Party further reserves its right, on or prior to the date of sale, to modify, waive or amend any terms or conditions of the sale or impose any other terms or conditions on the sale, and, if Secured Party deems appropriate, to reject any bids and/or to adjourn, delay or terminate the sale.

The Company is a party in a lawsuit styled Parallax Energy LLC et al. v. Cheniere Energy Inc., et al., Cause No. 2017-49685, in the 61st Judicial District Court of Harris County, Texas (the “Proceeding”).  Certain information regarding the alleged factual and legal bases for the Company’s presently asserted and potential additional claims and defenses in the Proceeding is set forth in the publicly available pleadings filed by parties to the Proceeding.

For inquiries, and for more information relating to the public sale announced herein or the Collateral, please contact [email protected]

Brad Jamison
PLS, Inc.
713-600-0108

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.